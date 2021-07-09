Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

AITA For Not Attending My Mother’s Wedding After She Bleached My Daughter’s Hair Without My Consent?

By Amelia Finefrock
Posted by 
MamasUncut
MamasUncut
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One user is asking Reddit if they are the a****** for refusing to attend their mother’s wedding after she bleached her daughter‘s hair without her consent. “My mom is getting married at the end of July. My daughter (who is 11) was going to be her flower girl (I know she’s a bit old for the role but she’s the youngest granddaughter),” the OP (original poster) begins.

mamasuncut.com

Comments / 0

MamasUncut

MamasUncut

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Mamasuncut provides expert advice to questions asked by moms and answered by moms, in addition to product reviews, entertainment news and much more!

 https://mamasuncut.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aita#Bleached#Motherhood#Wedding#Nta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsamomama.com

Young Man Leaves His Pregnant Girlfriend, His Parents Teach Him a Lesson – Story of the Day

A young man refuses to take responsibility for the baby when his girlfriend announces their pregnancy, but his parents show him that life is all about choices. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Lance said, shocked. Molly had just shown him the pregnancy test and had tears running down her face. They were going to become parents, but he was just 21 years old, while Molly was 19.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Dad can't expect daughter to make concessions for his choices

Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, who was not invited and therefore not in attendance. (My parents get along.)
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘As my daughter and I ran along a back country road, we passed a man. ‘She’s setting the pace for you.’ ‘Something clicked.’: Emotional moment reminds mom to let go

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Yesterday morning as my daughter and I were running, along a back country road, she went a few steps ahead. As I fell in line behind her, I watched her powerful stride take the lead.
HealthTelegraph

‘I can’t grieve for my mother because she’s still here’

Almost 20 years ago, dementia crept silently into our lives. Its chosen vessel, my 58-year-old mother. It stealthily strangled the neuro-transmitters in her brain, clogging them up with tau protein tangles. The beautiful sparks of electricity that made her dance around the kitchen to Simon & Garfunkel, turned to ash as her brain slowly atrophied.
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Wealthy Sister Offered to Pay Our Son’s Tuition. My Husband Lost It.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My older sister and her husband are much, much more well-off than my family. They can afford to travel several times each year, own multiple homes and expensive cars, and were able to pay in full for my nieces’ college and graduate school at private colleges. But despite a rather large age gap and drastically different lifestyles, we are very close, and they are some of the kindest, most genuine people you’ll ever meet. My son is 16 years old, and is a rising junior, and while my husband and I work hard and try to save as much as we can, we know he’ll probably have to take out loans for college, as he doesn’t qualify for financial aid. I have vented to my sister before about how I wish I could pay for his college and how upset it makes me that my son will either continue working throughout high school and college (even though his workload will increase even more next year, and he’s already balancing AP and honors classes and extracurriculars) and also spend extra time applying to scholarships or he’ll be in debt for years.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

Hilary Duff Shares Beautiful Photos From Her Daughter’s Home Birth

Nearly four months after welcoming her third child, a daughter named Mae, Hilary Duff felt “ready” to share a collection of intimate birth photos with the world. In an emotional Instagram post, the Younger actress shared eight photos from the day Mae was born at home in March and opened up about the “support system” that helped her arrive safely.
KidsWashington Post

My daughter’s hidden disability

With bright blue eyes and a head full of blond ringlets, 5-year-old Camille elicits the attention of strangers on a regular basis. The interactions often go one of two ways: A person compliments Camille, and she stares back at them deadpan. As the attempted conversation draws to an awkward halt, I jump in to explain that we are both hard of hearing. Because Camille chooses silence when she can’t comprehend spoken dialogue, people interpret her speechlessness as lack of intellect, but that is far from the truth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy