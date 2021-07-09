Tennessee Republicans Are Trying to Remove Ruby Bridges From School. In 2021.
With 2020 often spoken of as the time of a “racial reckoning” in America, it’s no surprise to anyone who knows this country that there would be a strong pushback against such a thing making any real progress. That has manifested in the right-wing attacking anything and everything that comes anywhere close to an honest discussion of the facts of race America, which now includes banning a book by and about Ruby Bridges—one of the first Black children to integrate New Orleans’ school system.www.themarysue.com
Comments / 0