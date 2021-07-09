Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN VOLUSIA COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lake George, or 8 miles west of Pierson. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pierson, Barberville, Lake George, Eldridge and Sellers Lake. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If you are on or near Lake George, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.