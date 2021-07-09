Cancel
Blaine County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Hill by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If you are on or near any area lakes, be prepared to get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Blaine; Hill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLAINE...HILL AND NORTHEASTERN CHOUTEAU COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Turner to 11 miles north of Harlem to 9 miles northwest of Beaver Creek. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Havre, Chinook, Big Sandy, Harlem, Parker School, Beaver Creek, Azure, Inverness, Agency, St. Pierre, Gildford, Sangrey, Boneau, Fort Belknap, Turner, Box Elder, Hingham, Rudyard, Rocky Boy and Cleveland. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 336 and 445. Highway 87 between mile markers 61 and 111.

alerts.weather.gov

