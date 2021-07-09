Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If you are on or near any area lakes, be prepared to get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PONDERA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...SOUTH CENTRAL TOOLE...NORTHEASTERN TETON AND WESTERN CHOUTEAU COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Shelby to 11 miles west of Conrad. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conrad, Brady and Ledger. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 322 and 356.