Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Somerset FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central and western Maine, including the following areas, in south central Maine, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Southern Somerset. In western Maine, Southern Franklin. * Through Saturday morning. * Tropical moisture will bring showers with very heavy rainfall to the region early this evening.alerts.weather.gov
