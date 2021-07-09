Severe Weather Statement issued for Banner, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Banner; Kimball A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR WESTERN KIMBALL AND SOUTHWESTERN BANNER COUNTIES At 315 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Pine Bluffs, or 17 miles west of Kimball, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oliver Reservoir, Oliver Campground and Bushnell. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 14. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH