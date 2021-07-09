Severe Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Delaware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOME...SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...EASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Walton to Royal, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Walton, Clifford, Sanford, Colchester, Susquehanna, Forest City, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Harford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH