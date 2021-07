According to the latest figures from the FBI, there were an estimated 721,885 thefts of motor vehicles nationwide in 2019, which equated to a vehicle being stolen every 43.8 seconds. This resulted in a loss of $6 billion, and 75 percent of those vehicles were automobiles. For National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warns motorists that summer is the worst season for vehicle theft. Often, vehicles are left running tempting a thief to take advantage of an easy target.