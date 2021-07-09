KennyHoopla and Eyedress are revolutionizing alternative as we know it

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Weezer’s next project is an ambitious one – a four-album cycle titled Seasons. Frontman Rivers Cuomo talked about his plans during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday. He said “I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands, so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year”. Weezer has already put out two albums this year – OK Human and Van Weezer – and is getting ready to hit the road on the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Green Day and Fall Out Boy later this month.