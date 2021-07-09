Cancel
KennyHoopla and Eyedress are revolutionizing alternative as we know it

By Paige Owens
Alternative Press
Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year devoid of live performances, with countless album and project delays, there’s no doubt that 2021 has delivered some exciting releases. Making his Alternative Press cover debut shortly after releasing his latest eight-track project, SURVIVORS GUILT: THE MIXTAPE//, alongside blink-182’s Travis Barker, KennyHoopla is breaking ground for the next generation of pop punk, alternative and more. In an all-new interview with Michael Penn II, Kenny dives into redefining what being a “rock star” means today.

