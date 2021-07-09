Cancel
Toronto-based Nanoleaf’s new Elements light panels are great if you like wood

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June, Toronto-based smart lighting company Nanoleaf unveiled its latest light panels, dubbed the ‘Elements Wood Look Hexagons.’ I’d offer a snarky remark about the lengthy name, but it’s accurate to what the smart lights are — hexagon-shaped panels that look like wood. The Elements exist in a weird...

ElectronicsApple Insider

Nanoleaf rolls out Thread Border Router support for Shapes, Elements

Accessory maker Nanoleaf this week rolled out initial support for the Thread connectivity standard, enabling its Shapes and Elements light panel controllers to act as Border Routers. With Border Router support now integrated into Nanoleaf's latest panels, the lighting products can act as gateway controllers for both Apple and Android...
Retailimore.com

Nanoleaf Elements review: A touch of nature

As much as I love the various Nanoleaf light panels spread throughout my home, the white plastic designs and flashy colors clash with some of the traditional decor found in certain areas. The differences in design have led to more subdued installations, like a small Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles heart in my living room and a softer default color palette that takes some of the fun out of having a Nanoleaf system up on the wall.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Tag Heuer’s Super Mario smartwatch becomes livelier when you’re active

Tag Heuer has unveiled a collaboration with Nintendo surrounding a special Super Mario edition of its Connected smartwatch featuring Mario watch faces and animations. Tag Heuer’s watch releases on July 15th for a pricey $2,150 USD (roughly $2,681 CAD), which, surprisingly, matches the cost of the Watch company’s other Connected series devices. However, at least this one features have Mario as its main selling point.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

The Best Places to Install Solar Lights in Your Outdoor Space

Before deciding what landscape lights to purchase, figure out which parts of your property you want to light. From illuminating a pathway to highlighting a water feature to providing nuanced lighting for a driveway, there are numerous places where a little lighting can have a dramatic impact on a home’s safety and nocturnal curbside appeal.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 series to release on August 27 in Canada, according to Amazon

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is rumoured to get unveiled early next month, but an Amazon listing has already leaked the pricing of the smartwatch. An Amazon Canada search page that was spotted by WinFuture showcases a look at the pricing and release details of the upcoming Watch 4 lineup. It indicates that there’s going to be a 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 and a 42mm and 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
Electronicsmusicconnection.com

New Toys: NUGEN Audio Stereoizer Elements Plugin

Nugen Audio offers streamlined versions of their three powerful plugins that make up the Focus bundle. The first released is called Stereoizer Elements, a stereo width plug-in that adds depth to stereo and mono mixes and individual tracks. Most importantly is that mono compatibility is always maintained even with extreme settings. Compatibility means your music mixes will hold up on any playback system even over live sound systems—often mono only.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

This Apple TV (2021) remote case features a slot for an AirTag

The Apple TV remote case of my dreams exists. One of the main issues I have with Apple’s otherwise flawless new Siri Remote for the Apple TV (2021) is the fact that it doesn’t include built-in AirTag technology. In fact, I felt so passionate that this was a miss on...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Apple quietly launches new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 series

Several months ago, rumours circulated regarding Apple’s plans to release a MagSafe compatible Battery Pack, but the accessory never materialized. Fast-forward to now, and the tech giant has quietly added the $119 Battery Pack accessory to its online store. The Qi-compatible magnetic Battery Pack attaches to the rear of Apple’s...
Softwarereviewgeek.com

Microsoft’s New Windows 365 Service Lets You Stream a Cloud-Based PC to Any Device

In an internal memo from 2005, Microsoft’s former Chief Software Architect Ray Ozzie details how an always-accessible, cloud-based Windows desktop will one day transform the technology industry. His vision is coming to life more than 15 years later with Windows 365, a subscription service that lets you stream a powerful Windows desktop to any device—yes, even your iPad.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Designing light-element materials with large effective spin-orbit coupling

Spin-orbit coupling (SOC), the core of numerous condensed-matter phenomena such as nontrivial band gap, magnetocrystalline anisotropy, etc, is generally considered to be appreciable only in heavy elements, detrimental to the synthetization and application of functional materials. Therefore, amplifying the SOC effect in light elements is of great importance. Here, focusing on 3d and 4d systems, we demonstrate that the interplay between crystal symmetry and electron correlation can dramatically enhance the SOC effect in certain partially occupied orbital multiplets, through the self-consistently reinforced orbital polarization as a pivot. We then provide design principles and comprehensive databases, in which we list all the Wyckoff positions and site symmetries, in all two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional crystals that potentially have such enhanced SOC effect. As an important demonstration, we predict nine material candidates from our selected 2D material pool as high-temperature quantum anomalous Hall insulators with large nontrivial band gaps of hundreds of meV. Our work provides an efficient and straightforward way to predict promising SOC-active materials, releasing the burden of requiring heavy elements for next-generation spin-orbitronic materials and devices.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple’s AirPlay 2 comes to a couple of Amazon Fire TVs

Making some Fire TV devices better, Amazon is updating a Toshiba TV and an Insignia TV with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality. These features are only coming to two TVs so far, including the Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision (2020) and the Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2020). As far as I can tell, only the Insignia version is available in Canada. That said, if AirPlay/HomeKit is coming to these TVs, the wider Fire TV device lineup will likely get the update in the future.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Nintendo’s Switch OLED model is available for pre-order today

If you’re hoping to get your hands on Nintendo’s upcoming Switch OLED model, pre-orders for the console are set to go on sale today, Thursday, July 15th at 12pm PT/3pm ET. The new version of Nintendo’s home console-portable hybrid system comes in two colour variants: one with white Joy-Cons and a white dock, and Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons with a black dock.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Review: $300 goes a long way

OnePlus is back with another low-cost phone for Canadians called the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. There’s a lot to love about this budget phone given that it offers so much for such a low price. However, keep your expectations in check because there’s a pretty noticeable difference between being able to do something, and doing it well.

