BRITISH OPEN ’21: A hole-by-hole look at Royal St. George’s

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hole-by-hole look at Royal St. George’s, site of the 149th British Open to be played July 15-18: No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: One of several holes on the course that has kept its original design from 1887. It starts with a drive over a deep swale known as “The Kitchen.” A trio of bunkers stretch across the front of the green. The green slopes from front to back. Jerry Kelly started the 2003 Open with an 11.

Rory McIlroy vaults up Olympic leaderboard with blistering 3-hole run

UPDATE: McIlroy signed for a five-under 66 in the second round to move to seven under for the tournament. He’s tied for seventh, four back of leader Xander Schauffele. No one would disagree that Rory McIlroy is one of the most talented golfers on the planet, and possibly the most talented at the Tokyo Olympics.
Morikawa wins at Royal St George's

As the sun shone brightly once again at Royal St George's, Collin Morikawa held his nerve, carding a final-round four-under 66 to take the Open title at his first effort. The American held off former champions Jordan Speith and Louis Oosthuizen to win by two strokes. Morikawa started the day...
The Independent

The Open 2021 LIVE: Leaderboard and reaction as Collin Morikawa wins the Claret Jug at Royal St George’s

Collin Morikawa has won The Open after a stunning final round of 66 at Royal St George’s.The 24-year-old American had started the day one shot adrift of Louis Oosthuizen but surged four clear by the turn thanks to a spectacular front-nine of 32.Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm both mounted charges over the course of the back nine, but Morikawa then held his nerve under the most heightened pressure, with tremendous putts at the 10th, 14th and 15th to card a round of 66 and ensure himself of a two-shot victoryFollow all the reaction from what was a thrilling afternoon at Royal St George’s:
Reuters

Macintyre makes hay in the sun, but Royal St George's bites back

SANDWICH, England, July 17 (Reuters) - With a clear blue sky above, the lightest of breezes and fairways still playing relatively soft, the Royal St Georges's course looked vulnerable when Scotland's Robert Macintyre fired six birdies in his third-round 65 on Saturday. His five-under round rocketed him up the British...
Oosthuizen sets 36-hole British Open scoring record

SANDWICH, England — Louis Oosthuizen set a 36-hole record at the British Open and is halfway to ending that run of near misses at the majors. Now all he has to do is hold off a cast of major champions on the weekend at Royal St. George’s. On a day...
54-hole leader Louis Oosthuizen has simple plan for final round of British Open: 'Go one better'

Louis Oosthuizen is 18 holes away from ending his anguish of being golf’s nearly man at the majors, especially this year. It wasn’t as pretty as his record-setting scoring over the first 36 holes, but the 38-year-old South African broke out of a three-way tie with a birdie at 16 to shoot 1-under 69 on Saturday at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England and take a one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa heading into the final round of the 149th British Open. Oosthuizen has a simple plan for tomorrow.
Why The Open is still wide open with 18 holes left

The Open at Royal St. George's is not hurting for interesting storylines as it heads to the final round. There is Louis Oosthuizen, seemingly forever the runner-up holding another major championship lead. There is Jordan Spieth, hoping to end his four-year drought in majors. There is Collin Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship the first time he played it and now trying to do the same in his Open debut. And there are others in pursuit, some big names and some up-and-comers hoping to grab hold of the Claret Jug.
British Open 2021: Golfers who can catch Louis Oosthuizen as 54-hole leader looks to answer 'major' question

The ending to the 2021 major championship season will be a culmination of the theme that has coursed its landscape throughout. Will Louis Oosthuizen win this major championship? is the question that has been asked since the PGA Championship found its heart on Day 2 at Kiawah Island, and it's still being asked two months later as the 149th Open Championship concludes at Royal St. George's on Sunday.
The Spun

Look: Jordan Spieth Misses 2-Foot Putt On Final Hole

Before stepping up to what should’ve been the final stroke of his third-round on Saturday, Jordan Spieth was enjoying yet another impressive day at this year’s Open Championship. But, what was to come certainly put a damper on his mood heading into tomorrow’s final round. After hitting the 18th green...
The Open 2021: Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at Royal St. George's

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The reward for winning a major championship is so much more than financial. And that’s particularly so for the Open Championship, where the champion on Sunday at Royal St. George’s will walk off with golf’s most recognizable trophy—the claret jug—and its most distinguished label—“Champion Golfer of the Year.” (And if you’re a Brit, you might even get a title from the Queen.)

