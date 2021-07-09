BRITISH OPEN ’21: A hole-by-hole look at Royal St. George’s

The Open at Royal St. George's is not hurting for interesting storylines as it heads to the final round. There is Louis Oosthuizen, seemingly forever the runner-up holding another major championship lead. There is Jordan Spieth, hoping to end his four-year drought in majors. There is Collin Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship the first time he played it and now trying to do the same in his Open debut. And there are others in pursuit, some big names and some up-and-comers hoping to grab hold of the Claret Jug.