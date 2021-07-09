Cancel
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Black Widow”

By Alexander Harrison
whatsupnewp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting a long time for Black Widow, and not just because the pandemic delayed it a year. Since being introduced in 2010’s Iron Man 2, Scarlett Johansson had played the Russian-spy-turned-S.H.I.E.L.D.-agent Natasha Romanoff six more times, and never in a film that bore her character’s name. A Black Widow solo movie seemed to be something Marvel Studios always talked about but never actually made, and I can happily report that Johansson and director Cate Shortland have done enough to prove the delay was unwarranted. Black Widow is a solid, fun action thriller boosted by its attention to character – but releasing it after Romanoff’s death in Avengers: Endgame makes the viewing experience a little bittersweet.

