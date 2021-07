Few positions in the fashion industry are considered as prestigious or impactful as editor-in-chief of Vogue. On Wednesday morning, three people who hold that title at different international editions of the publication — American Vogue's Anna Wintour, British Vogue's Edward Enninful and Vogue China's newly-hired Margaret Zhang — came together (virtually) for the annual Vogue Forces of Fashion event. In a panel discussion moderated by Vogue Runway's Luke Leitch, the trio discussed the future of the Vogue brand on a global stage, how the past year and a half has transformed the fashion industry and the importance of looking to history and culture for creative inspiration.