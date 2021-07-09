Cancel
Instant Pot Easy Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes Recipe

By Kristen Carli
 7 days ago
Potatoes have a home in every meal and on everyone's table. They're an all-time favorite, they make a perfect side dish, and they're the perfect complement to a whole host of proteins and vegetables. These easy, cheesy scalloped potatoes are a comforting dish that can be enjoyed year-round with a cozy dinner, but they're even better on a brisk night in. Plus, private practice registered dietitian and recipe developer Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness made these in an Instant Pot, so they're not just easy to prepare, they are also quick to whip up!

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

