Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Truth About Drug Addicted Fish

By Karen Corday
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's never a good idea to flush drugs down the toilet or pour them down the sink. Per the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, pharmaceuticals can contaminate lakes and streams, as wastewater treatment systems aren't designed to remove medications and other drugs from the water. Not only can drugs end up in our water supply, but they can also hurt fish and other aquatic life by poisoning them and exposing them to endocrine disrupting compounds, which are found in antidepressants and medicines containing hormones. This can mess up a fish's growth and reproductive systems.

www.grunge.com

Comments / 0

Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Freshwater Fish#Illicit Drugs#Journal#Samhsa#National Helpline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FDA
News Break
Science
Related
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

15 prescription meds with the greatest addiction risk

Many Americans are prescribed potentially habit-forming medications without being educated about the addiction risk these drugs carry, according to prescription discount service GoodRx. Below are the 15 most addictive prescription drugs, as compiled by GoodRx July 2. They are not ranked by highest risk. Amphetamines. Alprazolam. Clonazepam. Codeine. Diazepam. Fentanyl.
HealthPsych Centra

What to Know About Oxycodone Addiction

Oxycodone addiction can be challenging to overcome. But with the right treatment plan and support system, recovery can be within reach. Perhaps you started taking oxycodone after a medical procedure, like knee surgery. The medication allowed you to feel relaxed, free of pain, and even euphoric so that you could focus on healing.
Wildlifesciencealert.com

Wild Fish Are Getting Addicted to Meth in Their Own Rivers, Study Suggests

Around 269 million people worldwide use drugs each year. Often forgotten in this story is a problem of basic biology. What goes in must come out. Sewers are inundated with drugs that are excreted from the body, along with the broken down chemical components that have similar effects to the drugs themselves.
WildlifeCNET

Fish are getting addicted to meth and it's messing with their brains

You probably know that household chemicals, medicines and prescription drugs can work their way through wastewater treatment facilities to contaminate rivers and streams, but the problem isn't limited to legal substances. New research shows illicit methamphetamines can wind up in the brains of fish, passing one of human society's ills further down the food chain.
HealthThe Citizens Voice

Mobilize treatment for opioid addiction

COVID-19 directly has killed more than 600,000 Americans. But the strain it put on the health care system, the lockdowns that diminished personal mobility, and its economic fallout that created desperate financial conditions for millions also contributed to a record number of drug-overdose deaths over the past year — more than 97,000, the highest number ever recorded in a 12-month period.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

When Drugs of Abuse Become Psychiatric Medications

Psychiatry has become increasingly interested in recent years in studying drugs of abuse for treatment of psychiatric disorders. We know very little about the mechanisms by which these drugs actually work to relieve psychiatric symptoms. Until we understand how these drugs work more fully, we should be circumspect about their...
WildlifePosted by
Mental_Floss

Polluted Rivers Could Turn Fish Into Meth Addicts, Study Says

Some waterways may look pristine, but there's more going on beneath the surface. In 2019, a population of freshwater shrimp in England tested positive for cocaine. The year before, researchers found mussels near Seattle with traces of opioids and other drugs in their systems. And now, researchers in the Czech Republic suggest that fish can show signs of addiction when exposed to methamphetamine in contaminated water.
WildlifeGizmodo

Fish Can Get Addicted to Methamphetamine

When people consume drugs, they metabolize a good portion of them. But what isn’t metabolized can come out when people pee, and sewage treatment plants aren’t designed to filter those trace amounts of drugs out. That means these trace chemicals end up contaminating our waterways. In a study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology on Tuesday, behavioral ecologists looked into what effect this is having on fish populations.
WildlifeMic

Can fish get addicted to meth? These researchers tried to find out

As a kid, you might've dreamed about being a scientist of some kind. Maybe you thought you'd spend all day looking into microscopes, telescopes, or some other kind of scope. What you probably didn't think of was the possibility of giving fish hard drugs. But it turns out that's something scientists do spend their time doing.
WildlifeBayInsider

Meth addiction in fish poses threat to ecosystem balance, study says

A study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology on July 6 found that drugs such as methamphetamines that make their way into the world’s waterways through human waste can actually cause fish to become addicts, thereby impacting the natural balance of ecosystems. According to authors of the study, fish...
HealthWrcbtv.com

Compounding Non-Addictive Medications for Safer Pain Management

Originally Posted On: Compounding Addiction-Free Medications for Safer Pain Management (compoundingrxusa.com) Millions of people across America deal with some form of pain almost every day. Because of this, many people often neglect their chronic pain by simply trying to ignore it. A majority of people who deal with consistent pain struggle to find a medication that works for them, are worried about forming a dependency or are sometimes unsure of where to begin in the first place.
WildlifeTelegraph

Crystal meth in waterways is turning trout into drug addicts

Crystal meth is turning brown trout into drug addicts, a study has found. The drug, also known as methamphetamine, is increasingly polluting waterways and researchers are investigating the impact it has on marine life. But while recent research has found prescription drugs are increasing in concentration in rivers and streams,...
Wildlifenewsbrig.com

Scientific study finds fish can turn to meth addicts

Some fish got hooked – on meth. Scientific researchers got brown trout addicted to the drug in a test that had them swimming in a tank with meth-laced water for eight weeks, a study published Tuesday said. When they were later given an option of a clean stream or one...
HealthLog Cabin Democrat

Erase the stigma of drug addiction

There is a stigma about everything these days whether it’s about how we dress, or what we drive, or even the shapes of our own bodies. There seems to be such connotations that no matter what we do or how we carry ourselves, there is a blanket judgment that goes along with this.
Public SafetyTelegraph

Stop sending drug addict shoplifters to prison, ministers told

Drug addicts who turn to petty crime such as shoplifting should be spared prison, a government review has recommended. Dame Carol Black’s review warns that too many drug users are “cycling in and out” of prison without being rehabilitated or their abuse being treated effectively. She said the Government should...
Billings, MTKULR8

Opioid and drug addiction increase during COVID-19 pandemic

BILLINGS - Drug overdose deaths were at a record high across the country during the 2020 pandemic, according to the CDC. After speaking with Billings Clinic, we know the Yellowstone County is also dealing with its own drug addiction concerns. Dr. Nathan Allen, Chair of the Emergency Department for Billings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy