The Truth About Drug Addicted Fish

It's never a good idea to flush drugs down the toilet or pour them down the sink. Per the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, pharmaceuticals can contaminate lakes and streams, as wastewater treatment systems aren't designed to remove medications and other drugs from the water. Not only can drugs end up in our water supply, but they can also hurt fish and other aquatic life by poisoning them and exposing them to endocrine disrupting compounds, which are found in antidepressants and medicines containing hormones. This can mess up a fish's growth and reproductive systems.