Carthage, TX

Marshall, Carthage collects 201 units of blood during annual Mash Bash

By Jessica Harker Jharker@marshallnewsmessenger.com
Marshall News Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall and Carthage faced off this week for the annual Mash Bash blood drive competition to support Carter BloodCare, collecting a total of 201 units of blood. Community members in Marshall gathered at the Marshall Convention Center Wednesday and Thursday to donate blood. Organizations, including the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, set up shop at the blood drive to support the event and give away prizes to donors.

