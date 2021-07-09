Marshall, Carthage collects 201 units of blood during annual Mash Bash
Marshall and Carthage faced off this week for the annual Mash Bash blood drive competition to support Carter BloodCare, collecting a total of 201 units of blood. Community members in Marshall gathered at the Marshall Convention Center Wednesday and Thursday to donate blood. Organizations, including the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, set up shop at the blood drive to support the event and give away prizes to donors.www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
