Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Is It Ethical to Run Learning Experiments On Students Without Their Knowledge?

By Nadia Tamez-Robledo
edsurge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine you’re an edtech company with thousands of students on your platform. You see an opportunity to make a small change that might improve their learning outcomes, so you roll it out to a group of students who don’t know they are part of the sample. Did you simply practice...

www.edsurge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Learning#Innovation#The Experiment#Dartmouth College#The Learning Agency#Google Group#Edsurge Lynch#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Computer Science
Related
IndustryLake Charles American Press

Students aim for a shot at space experiment

Students in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes will have the chance to compete for an opportunity to place an experiment aboard a space exploration flight next school year. The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program will prepare students for the opportunity through a partnership between the Region 5...
Technologyaithority.com

National Education Partners Creates Student-Centred Experiences

Leading Organization Humanizes Learning with Brightspace. Global learning technology leader D2L announcedthat National Education Partners (NEP) is finding success in online and hybrid learning by using D2L Brightspace as NEP looks to enhance, personalize, and humanize learning experiences. NEP collaborates with higher education institutions to provide comprehensive support services including...
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Students receive 2021 Whiting Indigenous Knowledge Student Research Awards

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State University Libraries has selected the winners of the 2021 Whiting Indigenous Knowledge Student Research Awards, funded by the M. G. Whiting Endowment for the Advancement of Indigenous Knowledge. Applicants must be Penn State students planning to conduct research related to an approved topic for an undergraduate capstone course, honors thesis topic, master’s or doctoral thesis, or similar project.
Collegestucsonpost.com

College students experience grief during pandemic

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, college students are experiencing significant grief reactions, according to an international study. The paper titled, 'College Student Experiences of Grief and Loss Amid the COVID-19 Global Pandemic', was recently published in OMEGA - Journal of Death and Dying. "This...
Technologyarxiv.org

Lifelong Teacher-Student Network Learning

A unique cognitive capability of humans consists in their ability to acquire new knowledge and skills from a sequence of experiences. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence systems are good at learning only the last given task without being able to remember the databases learnt in the past. We propose a novel lifelong learning methodology by employing a Teacher-Student network framework. While the Student module is trained with a new given database, the Teacher module would remind the Student about the information learnt in the past. The Teacher, implemented by a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), is trained to preserve and replay past knowledge corresponding to the probabilistic representations of previously learn databases. Meanwhile, the Student module is implemented by a Variational Autoencoder (VAE) which infers its latent variable representation from both the output of the Teacher module as well as from the newly available database. Moreover, the Student module is trained to capture both continuous and discrete underlying data representations across different domains. The proposed lifelong learning framework is applied in supervised, semi-supervised and unsupervised training. The code is available~: \url{this https URL}
Collegesreviewofoptometry.com

Online Learning Students Have Higher OSDI Scores

“Remote education, during this unprecedented situation, has not only changed the patterns of digital display usage but has had a far-reaching impact on students’ lifestyle,” researchers recently noted. A team based in Spain has determined that taking online lectures during the COVID-19 pandemic is independently associated with exhibiting dry eye disease (DED) symptoms in university students. Despite an overall lower prevalence of DED risk factors in students attending online lectures, these students obtained significantly higher Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) scores than students attending traditional in-person lectures.
Computer SciencePosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Metea Students Provide Free STEM Learning Through Panda Learning

Two Metea Valley High School rising seniors are helping their fellow students with STEM learning through their organization, Panda Learning. “Panda Learning is a free, STEM-related course organization where we provide seasonal courses,” said co-founder of Panda Learning, Joshika Nachiappan. “We run courses in the summer and in the winter and it’s for anyone in grades four through twelve.”
EconomyStamford Advocate

Unitek Learning Names VP of Faculty Development and New Student Experience

Unitek elects a vice president to support student success initiatives and focus on growth. Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce a new addition to their leadership team. In April, Jamie Holcomb joined Unitek as the Vice President of Faculty Development and New Student Experience. “I am very pleased to announce...
duke.edu

Bass Digital Education Fellows Spotlight Series: Christina Bejjani Develops Introductory Programming for Online Social Experiments Course

The Bass Digital Education Fellowship program is a joint effort by Duke Learning Innovation and the Duke Graduate School that began in 2019. This academic year, the Digital Education program welcomed its second cohort of Bass fellows. These six fellows took part in a year-long fellowship that offers PhD students an opportunity to collaborate on digital projects in partnership with Duke faculty and under the guidance of Learning Innovation.
Amherst, MAbusinesswest.com

Isenberg Turns the Pandemic into a Learning Experience

When Anne Massey arrived at the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst in the late summer of 2019, she came with a lengthy set of plans, goals, and ambitions for an institution that was steadily moving up in the ranks of the nation’s business schools and determined to further enhance its reputation.
Educationvillagelife.com

Students learn in global context

Students at Camerado Springs Middle School and Valley View Charter Montessori are being encouraged to think critically and drive their own learning through a newly validated International Baccalaureate program. The two-year long process involved the articulation of policies and practices, including course offerings and lesson design. Teachers synchronized approaches to...
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

LETTER: Saline Grad and Medical Student Casey Schukow Leads Camp on Good Skin Knowledge

My name is Casey Schukow and I am currently a fourth-year medical student at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (MSUCOM) interested in pursuing a career in dermatology. Before beginning medical school, I grew up in Saline, graduating from Saline High School in 2013, and then going on to Hillsdale College (MI) where I continued my football career and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s of Science (BSc) degree in Biochemistry in 2018.
Video Gamestowardsdatascience.com

Building a Chess AI that Learns from Experience

Applying machine learning techniques in rule-defined environments like chess has been the stable for mastering strategy games like chess or go. These techniques usually involve using some sort of data to train the model to make the best moves. As a challenge, I would like to try creating an engine...
Collegeskentlive.news

Develop your skills, knowledge and experience with Kent University

Whether you are looking to step up the career ladder or improve your ability to do the job you have, training is certainly an important part of that. The University of Kent understands the importance of professional development, so it has developed professional practice courses designed with you in mind, enabling you to make your work, your study, and your study, your work.
CollegesBBC

University of Manchester remote learning plan criticised by students

A university's plans to continue online lectures with no reduction in tuition fees has been criticised by students. The University of Manchester (UoM) said remote learning, which it has used during the Covid-19 pandemic, would become permanent as part of a "blended learning" approach. More than 5,000 students have signed...
Avon, INagrinews-pubs.com

Students learn importance of following path for their future

AVON, Ind. — Figuring out your career path, and taking courses and finding mentors in that path, is an important topic for junior high and high school students to think about. Lindsay Sankey, who works with Co-Alliance Cooperative Inc., said there are several things that students can do now to...
Wylie, TXmurphymonitor.com

Students learn valuable skills from national group

Camryn Shupe considered herself lacking a certain characteristic before her involvement with SkillsUSA. That trait — confidence — has grown since she started with the national organization that seeks to help secondary school and college students build personal and academic skills. “I was very hesitant with myself,” said Shupe, a...
EducationTed

A new immersive learning experience for the 21st century classroom

We are transitioning from a world of passive technology to a world full of active learning experiences. There is a wealth of opportunity for students to become creators of content, as opposed to simply consumers of content by using just a desktop, a laptop, or a powerful handheld device. The AR/VR industry continues to grow in its use and adoption in the way we work, socialize, learn, and entertain ourselves. Many AR/VR experiences pre-pandemic rested largely on the work of developers releasing apps, or one-off experiences that provide a limited glimpse into the learning potential.

Comments / 0

Community Policy