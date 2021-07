Pueblo hit a record high 103 degrees at 12:59 p.m. Friday, breaking the previous record of 102 degrees set on July 9, 2016. "The prediction was 105 degrees and we still have a few more hours of warming so it could still go higher," said Klint Skelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, prior to the Chieftain's 2 p.m. press time.