Authorities are investigating the death of a 13-year-old Navajo Nation girl who was mauled by a neighbor's dogs earlier this year. Lyssa Rose Upshaw died in May while on a walk near her home in Fort Defiance, on the Navajo Nation. She was found curled up in a ball with her clothes in shreds and her legs "all chewed up," her mother, Marissa Jones, told the Navajo Times.