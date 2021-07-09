Raw Cauliflower Tabbouleh Recipe
Tabbouleh, also known as tabouli, is a finely chopped Mediterranean salad that features lots of vegetables and herbs. And believe us when we say that it's as yummy to eat as it is pretty to look at. The salad first appeared in Lebanon and Syria's mountain regions, according to Culture Trip, and became a regularly consumed item during the Middle Ages. This version swaps out the bulgur (a grain) for cauliflower, making it super delicious and healthy. Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare especially likes to create recipes that are plant-focused. She recommends that her clients consume 10 produce items each day — and cauliflower tabbouleh certainly helps anyone reach that mark.www.mashed.com
