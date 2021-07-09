Fire in Billings Heights destroys home, two vehicles

A fire Thursday evening gutted a mobile home in the Billings Heights and destroyed two cars. Heat from the fire also damaged a pickup truck and a neighboring home. The Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 2200 block of Bench Boulevard at around 6 p.m. Crews brought equipment that eventually included three engines and a ladder truck, BFD Battalion Chief Jason Lyon told The Gazette on Friday. Although the fire ate through most of the mobile home, a sedan and a hatchback parked nearby, it did not result in any injuries to residents or firefighters.