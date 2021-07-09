NHI Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NWBI) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.