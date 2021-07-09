Cancel
NHI Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

ACCESSWIRE
 7 days ago

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021, and will host a conference call on the following day, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (800) 952-1438, with the confirmation number 21995595.

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

