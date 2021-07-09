City calls for $1M TFD budget cut; Union calls for audit

Tallahassee Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 2339, released a statement calling for an audit of the Fire Services Fund after City Administrators instructed the Tallahassee Fire Department to cut $1 million from its budget for the remainder of FY2021.

According to the statement, the Fire Chief was told to "entertain reduced services or reduced coverage to make up the shortfall" in the budget.

IAFF Local 2339 said due to the safety concerns these cuts would raise both for the public and the members of the Fire Department, the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters is requesting an audit be completed of the Fire Services Fund.

"We feel it essential that this fund be immediately examined by an outside, third-party auditor to ensure that the fees that have been paid have been used to provide the services they were intended to fund," the statement reads.

"The City Manager has responded to this request for transparency by communicating threats to the leadership and membership of the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters," wrote Joey Davis, the President of Tallahassee Professional Firefighters. "Our organization will not back down, and will continue in our call for a fair and impartial audit to be completed before any essential public safety services are cut or reduced."

This is a developing story.