Austin, MN

Council removes Mueller from HRC

By Mike Stoll
Austin Daily Herald
 7 days ago

The Austin City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 in favor of a request by the Austin Human Rights Commission to remove Commissioner Dan Mueller from the group. The request came after the HRC voted 8-1 to expel Mueller during its June 28 meeting. In a letter to the council from Tricia Weichmann, who serves as the city’s liaison on the commission, Mueller’s “recent involvement with several different groups whose mission doesn’t align with that of the Human Rights Commission’s values and mission” was cited as the reason.

www.austindailyherald.com

