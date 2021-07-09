Cancel
Potential destinations for Ilaix Moriba - ranked

By Tom Gott
90min.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are looking to offload all their unwanted players this summer, but one player who could get caught up in the mass exodus is wonderkid midfielder Ilaix Moriba. Seen as one of the most exciting players on the planet, Moriba has been banished from the first team at Barcelona until he agrees to extend his contract, which is set to expire next summer. If he doesn't play ball, he'll be sold this summer, and the list of suitors for him is already growing.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

