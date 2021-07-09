Cassava Flour Paleo Brownies {nut-free, gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free}
These Cassava Flour Paleo Brownies are allergen-friendly being nut-free, gluten and grain free, refined sugar-free along with dairy-free. These fudgy, rich brownies feature the new Tasty Yummies raw organic ingredients and our organic raw, coconut sugar sweetened dark chocolate. With both cacao powder and melted dark chocolate you are gonna love these rich, ooey gooey, chewy paleo brownies!!tasty-yummies.com
