Cassava Flour Paleo Brownies {nut-free, gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free}

Tasty Yummies
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Cassava Flour Paleo Brownies are allergen-friendly being nut-free, gluten and grain free, refined sugar-free along with dairy-free. These fudgy, rich brownies feature the new Tasty Yummies raw organic ingredients and our organic raw, coconut sugar sweetened dark chocolate. With both cacao powder and melted dark chocolate you are gonna love these rich, ooey gooey, chewy paleo brownies!!

tasty-yummies.com

