BTS’s ‘Butter’ CD Single Sold More Than One Million Copies In Korea In Less Than One Day

At certain points early on in the runs of both The Walking Dead and Saga the bees went quiet, the birds disappeared from the sky, the general hum and noise of an industry typically consumed by baseless promotional propaganda turned its collective head in awe of a series that had sailed past what we were used to labeling a regular ol' "big hit." These were books so beloved, so notable, so special that they'd taken on a life of their own—even well beyond the comics industry. They'd become bonafide pop culture phenomena. We're calling it right now: it's happening again. This time the series is Image's The Department Of Truth from James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds.