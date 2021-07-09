BTS’s ‘Butter’ CD Single Sold More Than One Million Copies In Korea In Less Than One Day
BTS’s latest single “Butter” has already been out in the world for well over a month, but that hasn't stopped fans of the band from rushing to buy a copy of the track the moment it became available on CD. Due to the fact that the cut is now labeled as a CD instead of just a standalone digital song in their home country, the set is now eligible for certain charts in the nation, and it has quickly become a bestseller.www.forbes.com
