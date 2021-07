Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has done plenty of movies over the course of his acting career and, as you can imagine, he still has plenty in the works. However, the one that’s eluded him for the longest is DC’s Black Adam. He was first attached to the project over a decade ago, and only now has the project been able to get off the ground. Luckily, production has been progressing nicely and is headed towards its conclusion. With this, The Rock has shared a sweet and thankful post with the fans as the movie begins to wind down.