Employer Had Properly Deactivated Debit Card Linked to Health FSA for Lack of Substantiation of Expenses

By Ed Zollars, CPA
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an information letter issued in December of 2020 to the office of then-Senator Kelly Loeffler,[1] the IRS explained why the Senator’s constituent was required to provide additional documentation to support that amounts paid with a debit card linked to her employer-sponsored health flexible spending account and that the employer had properly deactivated her card.

