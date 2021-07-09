Employer Had Properly Deactivated Debit Card Linked to Health FSA for Lack of Substantiation of Expenses
In an information letter issued in December of 2020 to the office of then-Senator Kelly Loeffler,[1] the IRS explained why the Senator’s constituent was required to provide additional documentation to support that amounts paid with a debit card linked to her employer-sponsored health flexible spending account and that the employer had properly deactivated her card.www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
