Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill: Missing Endangered Male, Khoryn Williams

By Kristin Barclay
Posted by 
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS: Texas Department of Public Safety has approved a CLEAR alert for Khoryn Williams a 21-year-old missing critical with Autism and Bipolar Disorder. Khoryn left his home on foot at approximately 5:30 this morning. Khoryn is 5’6” 180 lbs., last seen wearing red pants, black shirt, black Puma slides with a clean-cut hairstyle. Khoryn may be wearing a red fanny pack and may become aggressive if the fanny pack is touched.

www.focusdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cedar Hill, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Cedar Hill, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spongebob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Autism
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Arlington, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Arlington Police Seek Information In July 6 Stabbing

Arlington PD Seeks Public’s Help In Stabbing of Roberto Lopez. On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at approximately 1:11 a.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 3300 block of E. Division Street after an employee reported that a man who was bleeding entered the store. The man was identified as Mr. Roberto Lopez. Mr. Lopez was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Cedar Hill, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Thursday Afternoon Argument Leads To Shooting In Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill, TX: On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at approximately 1:14pm, police and medics responded to a shooting with injury call in the 1100 block of Suburban Dr. Upon arrival, Officers learned two acquaintances became involved in a verbal disagreement in front of a residence. The disagreement escalated and one of the parties drew a weapon and fired at least one shot striking the victim. The victim was transported to Methodist Central Hospital by Cedar Hill Fire Department medics with a non-life threatening injury.
Arlington, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Arlington Police Seek Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

On Tuesday, May 25th, during the early morning hours, a suspect committed a burglary and entered a business located in the 1100 Blk. E. Lamar Blvd. in north Arlington and a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was a black Mini Cooper convertible. The vehicle was driven to Paris, Texas where the suspect seen in the attached photos was captured on video. The vehicle was later recovered in Fayetteville, Arkansas where it was abandoned in a store parking lot.
Desoto, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Voluntary Gun Surrender Program July 31

DESOTO – At a recent press conference held by the DeSoto Police Department after a fatal shooting, DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa said he was working with the City of DeSoto on a gun buyback program to help reduce violence. That program is now a reality. At the time, Costa...
Cedar Hill, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

12 Year Old Cedar Hill Resident Discovers Eye For Photography

Twelve-year-old Myles Wosten Andrews has taken a birthday gift from his father, a camera, and turned it into a world of adventure that just might be his future. Little did Mike Andrews know when he got his son, Myles Wosten Andrews, a birthday gift that he would be unlocking a world of wonder – not only for Myles, but for all fortunate enough to see his photographs.
Arlington, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Are Fireworks Legal In My City?

With the 4th of July a few days away many of you are either looking for the best place to buy fireworks, searching for a place to view fireworks or wondering if fireworks are legal in your city. We can help you out with that!. City of Arlington Fireworks Policy.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Amber Alert: Missing 2 & 4 Year Old Children From Dallas

On June 21, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Seven Jeter, a two-year-old Black male, and Curtis Jeter, a four-year-old Black male, were last seen on the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive in Dallas, Texas. Seven Jeter is described as approximately 30” in height and weighing around 25 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on it.
Waxahachie, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Waxahachie Police Investigate Shooting of Tanner Vaughn

Waxahachie Police Seek Public’s Help In Shooting On June 22. The Waxahachie Police Department is currently investigating the shooting death of Tanner Vaughn, which occurred in the 200blk of Monticello Dr on 06/22/2021. On June 22, 2021, at 10:41pm, Waxahachie Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 200...
Texas StatePosted by
Focus Daily News

Dallas PD First Major-City Police Department In TX To Embrace Peer-Intervention Training

DALLAS (June 24, 2021) – The Dallas Police Department has become the first major-city police department in Texas to fully embrace an innovative peer-intervention program called Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE), which provides practical strategies and tactics to help officers reduce mistakes. The ABLE training program, funded through a $300,000 grant from the Dallas City Council in January, is administered by the Caruth Police Institute (CPI) at the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas).

Comments / 0

Community Policy