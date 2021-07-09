Cedar Hill: Missing Endangered Male, Khoryn Williams
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS: Texas Department of Public Safety has approved a CLEAR alert for Khoryn Williams a 21-year-old missing critical with Autism and Bipolar Disorder. Khoryn left his home on foot at approximately 5:30 this morning. Khoryn is 5’6” 180 lbs., last seen wearing red pants, black shirt, black Puma slides with a clean-cut hairstyle. Khoryn may be wearing a red fanny pack and may become aggressive if the fanny pack is touched.www.focusdailynews.com
