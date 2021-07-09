Man charged in west Wichita crash that killed pregnant woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Prosecutors have charged a 37-year-old Wichita man with murder and other crimes following a crash that killed a mother-to-be earlier this week. Javan Ervin made his first court appearance Friday and was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, two counts felony flee and elude, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, failure to stop at an accident resulting in death, and driving while suspended.www.kake.com
Comments / 0