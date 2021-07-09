Fireworks launched at Alexander City Police Department patrol vehicles
If you didn’t recognize the landmarks, one might think a video posted on social media is from a war zone. Dark sport utility vehicles driving through sparks and small explosions can be seen. But the video is from no warzone. It isn’t from another state. Two patrol vehicles from the Alexander City Police Department were the targets of individuals setting off fireworks in the Springhill community July 4.www.alexcityoutlook.com
