Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Nat Sciver’s hard hitting gives England win over India in first T20

By Raf Nicholson at Wantage Road
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSJGp_0asRyhXR00
Nat Sciver batting Photograph: Ben Hoskins - ECB/ECB/Getty Images

A ferocious half-century from Nat Sciver saw England to an 18-run win on DLS in the first T20 against India at Northampton, taking them to an unassailable 8-4 lead in the multi-format series.

Put in to bat by India, England reached 177 for seven as Sciver blasted a half-century from 24 balls – the joint-fastest fifty recorded by an England player in the format.

Related: England’s women beat India by 18 runs (on DLS)– as it happened

Sciver hit the ball so hard down the ground that Indian bowler Arundhati Reddy twice had to swiftly take evasive action to avoid being taken out.

Amy Jones (43 from 27 balls) shared in the fun, slogging and reverse-slogging Radha Yadav for 16 runs off the 15th over before hitting an imperious six over long-on, as the pair added 78 runs in 42 balls for the fourth wicket.

“I got a bit of opportunity to bat with a bit more freedom today,” said Sciver, who was handed the Player of the Match award. “I managed to feel comfortable quickly. I just went on from there and gathered a bit of momentum.”

“I knew after I’d hit that first ball that I would be able to hit through the line of the deliveries. I was able to use my feet and, if it was full, get my hands through it. I’ve got stronger physically in the gym and it seemed to work today.”

Both Sciver and Jones were eventually dismissed by Shikha Pandey (three for 22) in the penultimate over – Sciver caught by a diving Harmanpreet Kaur at long-on, before Jones fell victim to an astounding piece of work at wide long-off by Harleen Deol. Just inside the boundary rope Deol raised her hands to catch the ball then, realising she was about to overbalance, tossed it back in the air, turned herself around, and somehow managed to dive back into the field with her legs at a right angle to her body and take the catch at the second time of asking.

Unfortunately India could not back up her athleticism with the bat, hobbling to 54 for three in the first 8.4 overs of their chase before the rain came down and DLS did the rest.

Shafali Verma set the tone with the limpest of dismissals, backing away from a perfectly ordinary straight ball from Katherine Brunt and bowled for a duck, leaving India nought for one.

Smriti Mandhana looked in better touch, launching Sciver over mid-off before steering Katherine Brunt for successive boundaries in the third over of the chase. But she then pulled straight into the hands of Sophie Ecclestone at deep backward square and departed for a 17-ball 29.

Sarah Glenn’s dismissal of Kaur in the seventh, continuing a miserable run in which India’s T20 captain has contributed 49 runs in six innings across the series to date, then ensured that India were well behind DLS when the heavens opened.

“I’m really pleased with how we went today,” was the captain Heather Knight’s verdict. “Nat was outstanding in the middle overs and we were really clinical with the ball.”

Earlier England had set out their stall with a successful powerplay which yielded 48 runs without loss. Danni Wyatt – who has sat out this series so far but finally reclaimed her place at the top of the order in the shortest format - looked a touch rusty, only just about clearing the ring fielders on several occasions, but forced her way to a 28-ball 31.

Richa Ghosh, taking the gloves for the first time in the series in place of Taniya Bhatia, eventually intervened to have Wyatt caught behind attempting the reverse sweep – a sharp grab followed by an equally sharp DRS review, which showed clear contact and saw the on-field not-out decision overturned. Four overs later Ghosh was instrumental in the run out of Knight, as England sunk from 50 for 0 to 85 for 3, courtesy of the Indian spinners.

Sciver, though, seemed unflustered: she walloped her first ball for four through the covers, a harbinger of what was to come. From there it was all about Sciver, with England the beneficiaries. They will look to wrap up the series in style in the remaining two T20s at Hove on Sunday and Chelmsford on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Smriti Mandhana
Person
Radha Yadav
Person
Shikha Pandey
Person
Harleen Deol
Person
Katherine Brunt
Person
Harmanpreet Kaur
Person
Danni Wyatt
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
Person
Sarah Glenn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#T20#Diving#Dls#Indian#Drs#Knight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAThe Guardian

Mike Tindall reveals he broke up fight between England fans inside Wembley

The former England rugby player Mike Tindall has spoken of how he broke up a fight between brawling fans covered in blood during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. England lost 3-2 to Italy on penalties on Sunday after a match marred by violent scenes and ticketless fans storming the stadium. Tindall has said he felt compelled to intervene as tempers flared in the section of the ground where he was sitting with his wife Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter.
RugbyThe Guardian

England’s Lewis Ludlow handed four-game ban for knee strike in Canada win

England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been suspended for four matches for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada. Ludlow, who was captaining the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham. The 26-year-old...
SportsThe Independent

England claim victory in rain-affected T20 opener against India

Nat Sciver and Amy Jones starred as England beat India by 18 runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern in a rain-affected opening T20 clash between the teams at Northampton. England made 177 for seven from their 20 overs, with Sciver top-scoring with 55 from just 27 deliveries and Jones contributing 43 as the pair shared a crucial 78-run partnership in just seven overs.
SportsThe Guardian

India beat England by eight runs in women’s T20 international – as it happened

You may need to read back over everything below to get your head around it. England will not be able to understand how they let that match slip. Which means we’re all set up for the third T20, and the last of seven matches in the multiformat series, this Wednesday at Chelmsford. Winner takes all (if England) or an even share (if India). If tonight is any guide, it should be fun.
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Mithali, Sneh steer India to win over England in third ODI

Worcester [UK], July 4 (ANI): Skipper Mithali Raj smashed a classy fifty while Sneh Rana played a fighting cameo as India defeated England by four wickets in the third and final ODI on Saturday. With this victory, India finally registered their first win on the England tour. The hosts had...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Jose Mourinho Hits Out At Controversial Penalty Decision In England's Semi-Final Win Over Denmark At Euro 2020

Jose Mourinho was shocked by England's penalty decision on Wednesday, which led to the nation's historic Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark. While Mourinho believed that England deserved to win the match, the Special One insisted that Dutch referee Danny Makkelie 'wouldn't sleep well' after his decision to award a penalty for Joakim Maehle's tackle on Raheem Sterling.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

James Vince hits his first-ever international ton for England as Ben Stokes' men chase down Pakistan's total of 332 runs to win thrilling third and final 50-over contest at Edgbaston to complete 3-0 series win

When James Vince was caught behind for 16 against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl almost a year ago, he was not alone in wondering whether he had just played his last innings for England. On Tuesday, in a thriller at Edgbaston, he played probably his best innings yet. Chasing 332...
SportsSkySports

Saqib Mahmood's 4-42 inspires England to nine-wicket win over Pakistan in first ODI at Cardiff

Mahmood, in his fifth ODI, easily eclipsed his previous best of 2-36 with an impressive display of pace bowling as the tourists were bundled out for 141 in just 35.2 overs. England - fielding a hastily-assembled replacement XI after the original ODI squad in its entirety was placed in isolation on Tuesday following a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp - cruised to their target in 21.5 overs on the back of an unbroken 120-run stand between Zak Crawley (58no) and Dawid Malan (68no).
SportsBirmingham Star

Markram, De Kock blast Proteas to T20 series win over Windies

South Africa capitalised on the misfiring power-hitters of the West Indies to claim a series-clinching 25-run victory in the final T20 International of their five-match contest at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday. Defending a total of 168 for four, thanks to half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Quinton...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Rio Ferdinand Leaves Scottish Fan Red-Faced For Giving Him Grief Over Declaration That England Could Win Euro 2020

Rio Ferdinand has left a Scottish fan red-faced after the former England defender received grief online over his belief that the Three Lions could win Euro 2020. The ex-Manchester United man retweeted the Scottish supporter's message from two weeks ago which called him 'arrogant' for saying that the Gareth Southgate's side could triumph in the tournament.
SportsSkySports

India's Mithali Raj breaks run-scoring record in tense ODI win against England

The 38-year-old, who finished undefeated on 75 from 86 balls, overtook former England captain Charlotte Edwards' total of 10,273 runs across all formats as the tourists triumphed at Worcester with just three deliveries to spare. Raj drove Katherine Brunt through the covers for the decisive boundary that earned India two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy