Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'Like sheesh': Spurs star Lonnie Walker reacts to video of Coach Pop running

By Madalyn Mendoza
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one is exempt from running lines at Team USA Camp in Las Vegas, not even the venerable Coach Gregg Popovich. Thanks to Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love, we have an inside look at what's going on at Camp Pop as he readies the team for the global tournament. Love's current Instagram Story feature shows the respected 72-year-old Spurs coach running up and down the court at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas court with other Team USA coaches.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Lonnie Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Coach Pop#Team Usa Camp#Instagram Story#The University Of Nevada#Lonniewalker 4#At T Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Why the Spurs likely won’t sign Lonnie Walker to an extension … yet

One of the big questions the Spurs need to answer this offseason is whether they will offer Lonnie Walker IV a contract extension. The three-year veteran is eligible for one, and San Antonio has recently been locking down its perimeter players before they hit free agency, with both Dejounte Murray and Derrick White signing extensions before their fourth season.
NBAcw35.com

Here's how you can win a Lonnie Walker IV autographed basketball

SAN ANTONIO - Attention all San Antonio Spurs fans, if you want to add to your collection of autographs then this is the contest for you. Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV and San Antonio-based company Mach1 started by Rick and Laura Narpaul, are having a contest where one lucky fan will get to take home a signed basketball by the Spurs guard.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBAhypebeast.com

Devin Booker's Elite Car Collection Is Exposed in Latest Episode of 'Tagged'

The Phoenix Suns have been dominating this season’s Finals, with two games under their belt against the Milwaukee Bucks, and standing at the forefront of this 2-0 lead is shooting guard Devin “DBook” Booker. His agility and flurry of three-pointers resulted in 31 points in Game 2, as well as 27 points in Game 1. However, on the eve of Game 3, HYPEBEAST wanted to delve into Booker’s side passion, one off the court and devoid of a basketball altogether: cars.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAThe Dream Shake

This trade between the Cavs and Rockets makes too much sense to happen

With the NBA Draft just over three weeks away, the Rockets are fielding offers to possibly move up or down from the second overall pick. If the Pistons opt to roll with Cade Cunningham at 1, the Rockets face a decision at 2 between Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. But what if they let the team picking at 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers, make that choice for them?
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Hawks’ Coaching Decision

Nate McMillan was instrumental in turning the Atlanta Hawks into a contender once he became their interim head coach back in March. It is only fitting Atlanta rewards him for his contributions. The Hawks have decided to make McMillan their permanent head coach. He’s earned a four-year deal, per NBA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy