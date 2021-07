Looking to end summer on a high note? Nothing can top the Perseid meteor shower—which peaks on August 11th—with its rate of 100 visible shooting stars per hour. Escape the light pollution of a big city in an RV with family and friends to witness this celestial event in all its glory. RVshare makes renting an RV hassle and stress free. Use the straightforward search to apply filters like RV type (driveable or towable), pet friendliness, appliances, and even delivery options, to find the right RV for your trip. Additionally, RVshare has your back with fraud protection, worry-free payments, and 24/7 support. RV rentals are available across the nation, however, these IDA-recognized International Dark Sky Parks are known for their stargazing qualities.