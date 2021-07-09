Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, WA

Learn about the causes that will benefit from the Poverty Bay Blues & Brews on Sat., Aug. 28

Posted by 
Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EItoZ_0asRxiSN00

Our ongoing weekly of coverage of the Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest continues with a look into the causes powered by the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park and the wonderful food that will fuel this year’s attendees at the live music fundraiser coming Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

It may seem impossible that simply by listening to live blues music while enjoying craft beer that someone could be helping children of the area in need, but that is exactly what happens each year at Blues & Brews, an annual Blues Concert/Beer Fest/Fundraiser that takes place at Des Moines Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Rotarian and Community Service Chair Dan Johnson said:

“Our committee works to assess the needs of the non-profit groups and organizations in our community but nothing happens until someone buys a ticket, or becomes a sponsor of the Poverty Bay Blues and Brews. Our Club does all the work, and pays all the overhead associated with running our Club, so we can put 100% of the net proceeds from this event back into the community. It’s a tremendous event, and you’ll have a great time, but know that buying a ticket helps those in need in our community. Come and have a beer, listen to some great music, and help support organizations like the Des Moines Area Food Bank and Highline Music4Life! That’s a win for all of us.”

With a nice-sized crowd anticipated, Rotarian and Blues & Brews Organizer Lorri Munsey-Snyder explained that Blues & Brews 2021 will be ramping up the food offerings for this year’s fest.

“We are very honored this year, to be partnering with Cafe Pacific Catering out of Auburn, WA,” she said. “Cafe Pacific caters to some of the most prestigious events in Western Washington and is famous for its efforts in supporting some of the most successful non-profit fundraisers in the Puget Sound Area. I am personally a huge fan of the Cafe Pacific Cuisine having enjoyed it several times at the Federal Way Kiwanis Salmon Bake. Cafe Pacific Catering is working to create a menu that features something for everyone and food that pairs perfectly with craft beer and tasty blues music. Make sure and come hungry! Can’t wait to see you all!”

John Hatcher, CEO of Cafe Pacific Catering, had this to say about making his company’s Blues & Brews debut:

“We are pleased to partner with the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park providing the food for the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest. I have personally attended and enjoyed Blues & Brews in past years, and I am really looking forward to playing a part in this amazing festival. Anytime our company gets to partner with a cause to help any of our neighbors in need, it makes our work that much more meaningful. This year we will feature our Maple Rubbed Salmon Burger, BBQ Pork and Chicken Sandwiches, Shrimp Cocktail Cups and Several Snack Trays.”

$40 tickets and information about the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest can be found at www.DrinkToMusic.org.

Comments / 0

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
99
Followers
184
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, WA
Society
Auburn, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Society
City
Des Moines, WA
Des Moines, WA
Society
Des Moines, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
City
Auburn, WA
City
Normandy Park, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Music#Poverty Bay#Beer#Food Drink#Rotarian And#Club#Highline Music4life#Blues Brews 2021#Cafe Pacific Catering#Wa#The Cafe Pacific Cuisine#Bbq Pork#Shrimp Cocktail Cups#Several Snack Trays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Paradise, CANBC News

Western wildfires rage across 12 states, U.S. at highest alert level

Emblematic of the difficulties firefighters are facing across the American West, crews are battling a rapidly growing blaze in Northern California, just 10 miles from the town of Paradise, where the collective trauma of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history remains palpable nearly three years later.
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy