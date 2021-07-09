Cancel
Calhoun County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of southeastern Central Orangeburg...Southeastern Orangeburg...southeastern Calhoun and southwestern Clarendon Counties Until 545 PM EDT. At 513 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Santee State Park to 6 miles south of Elloree to near Branchville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Holly Hill, Branchville, Summerton, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Eutawville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, St. Paul, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Yonder Field, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Davis Station, Blounts Landing and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 156 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 111.

alerts.weather.gov

