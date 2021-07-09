Cancel
Conservative advocate moms blast school for expelling their children

By LU ANN STOIA, WSYX/WTTE Staff
abc7amarillo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — Two moms are speaking out after their children were kicked out of school because of their parents’ beliefs and actions. The two have been campaigning against what opponents call “critical race theory” and said Columbus Academy, one of the most well-known private schools in Ohio, expelled their children.

abc7amarillo.com

Comments / 0

