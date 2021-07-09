Conservative advocate moms blast school for expelling their children

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In retaliation for asking questions and producing dozens of signed affidavits from parents, teachers, and students about the school's curriculum; handling of students with learning disabilities; treatment of the Latino, Asian and other minority populations; and management of finances, Columbus Academy in Columbus, Ohio, officially expelled the children of the founders of the Pro CA Coalition on June 11, 2021, with no prior warning. The expulsion letter was signed by Melissa Soderberg, Head of School, and Jonathan Kass, President Board of Trustees. However, it was noted the Board of Trustees determined the expulsions. Andrea Gross and Amy Gonzalez, primary organizers, requested documents and the process for an appeal and were told "You are not entitled to, and we will not provide to you, the other documents you requested." This statement was made by two large law firms representing Columbus Academy.