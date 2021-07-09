San Antonio eatery The Moon’s Daughters named one of the best in Texas by business travel mag
San Antonio's hotel restaurants have come a long way, as evidenced by some impressive spring openings. Now, at least one publication from outside the city is taking note. Business Jet Traveler last month named The Moon's Daughters at the newly opened Thompson San Antonio hotel one the top five restaurants in Texas. Contributing to its spot on the list were the eatery's views, ambiance and — of course — food.m.sacurrent.com
