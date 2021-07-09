Special Weather Statement issued for Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Ripley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RIPLEY COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Doniphan, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Doniphan, Budapest, Oxly, Fairdealing and Briar.