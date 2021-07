Celtic are set to step up the chase for Rennes full-back Brandon Soppy, with the 19-year-old available for around £4m. (Daily Record) And new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is also still keen to land Sweden international Carl Starfelt. The club were confident the centre-back was available for £4m, but Rubin Kazan are attempting to bump the fee as they face a hefty sell-on clause with former club Goteburg. (Daily Record)