John R. Carson was a star distance runner at Chelmsford High School. As a sophomore, he broke the meet record at the statewide Red Auerbach Invitational in 1,000-yard and came within one second of the CHS mile record. In his junior year, he was co-captain of the cross-country team, undefeated in MVC meets, and placed seventh out of over 200 runners in the Manhattan Invitational.