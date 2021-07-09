Tyson products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 9,000,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The products that are subject to recall are listed here.

The recall was announced about a month after two consumers reported getting sick. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says further investigation revealed one death did trace back to the pre-cooked chicken as well.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and military locations.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. It causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

