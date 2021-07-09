Cancel
Politics

The Disturbing Reason Why the Boy Scouts Are Selling Their Hudson Valley Campgrounds

By Taylor
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You might have heard that the Boy Scouts are selling various campgrounds. In June 2020, we reported that Cushman & Wakefield is selling three unique properties currently owned by the Greater Hudson Valley County of the Boy Scouts of America. According to the New York Post, these properties are being sold to help cover the cost of the $850 million settlement they have agreed to pay sex abuse victims.

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

