Norwalk Housing Authority eyes partnership with local developer to expand Colonial Village
NORWALK — A local affordable housing developer is one step closer to winning a lucrative contract to help build new public housing in the city. The Board of Commissioners of the Norwalk Housing Authority on Thursday voted to begin negotiations with Heritage Housing, a South Norwalk-based real estate firm, to assist in the construction of a planned 69-unit expansion of Colonial Village.www.thehour.com
