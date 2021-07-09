Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Times and Democrat
 7 days ago

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99.89. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

thetandd.com

