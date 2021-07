(July 5, 2021) - A man was arrested on July 4th after firing off more than just fireworks, firing multiple guns and damaging nearby property. On July 4th at around 10:40pm, Cape Coral Police Department patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of SW 9th Place, regarding a shooting into a dwelling. According to the caller, she was outside with her family watching the fireworks and heard what sounded like gunshots coming from a home nearby. When she re-entered her home about an hour later, she noticed that her rear bedroom window had a hole in it and there was a projectile on her floor. Prior to her leaving her home, the window was intact.