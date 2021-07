SparkPost Launches Inbox Tracker Integration with Salesforce for Improved Inbox Placement and Performance. SparkPost announced it has launched Inbox Tracker on Salesforce AppExchange, offering deliverability analytics to users, enabling them to monitor and optimize their email marketing programs in real time to get more emails to the inbox. A fully-integrated version of Inbox Tracker is now available to users via AppExchange, providing the ability to take action using real-time insights and deliverability data within Salesforce Marketing Cloud. SparkPost Inbox Tracker gives enterprises enhanced email campaign visibility and control, and access to a wide variety of email data and insights within Salesforce’s easy-to-use interface.