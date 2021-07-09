Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Oklahoma State offers top Alabama QB in 2023 class

By Cody Nagel
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State added to its growing list of quarterback offers in the 2023 recruiting class Friday, making a move on the top passer in Alabama. Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian product Christopher Vizzina received his first Big 12 offers from the Cowboys, announcing the news via social media. Vizzina is rated...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Troy, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Duke, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Louisville, AL
City
Houston, AL
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Uab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
ALA
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Michigan State University
Related
NFL247Sports

List of recruits who committed to P5 schools this week

The 2022 recruiting cycle is officially in full swing as high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning July 10 and ending July 16, there were 45 players who committed to a Power Five college football program, including 44 prospects in 2022 class and one underclassman. Of the players who committed this week, 11 are rated as four-star prospects according to the 247Sports Composite.
Georgia State247Sports

Georgia 4-star DB Kayin Lee drops top schools, includes Ohio State

Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson worked out 2022 Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive lineman Christen Miller on the morning of the Buckeyes’ June 2 camp. Miller’s 2023 cornerback teammate Kayin Lee then worked out at the camp in the afternoon, and as reported on Bucknuts at the time Lee earned a scholarship offer from Ohio State. Lee told Bucknuts he was “very excited” about the offer.
Oklahoma State247Sports

Oklahoma lands commitment from kicker Gavin Marshall

Oklahoma added yet another talented piece to its 2022 class, this time in the form of a specialist. Gavin Marshall, a kicker out of Frisco, Texas, announced via social media his commitment to the Crimson and Cream. With this pledge, the Sooners are now up to 14 commits in the 2022 class.
College Sports247Sports

Every commitment in Vols' 2022 class

Coming off a busy, four-week stretch filled with official and unofficial visits last month, Tennessee recently has made significant progress is building its 2022 recruiting class. The Vols have added five players to their 2022 class since July 1, nearly doubling the size of their class in a span of less than two weeks.
College Sports247Sports

Three-Star CB Joshua Thompson commits to Stanford

The Stanford Cardinal added their second defensive commit of the 2022 class on Friday as 3-Star Washington D.C. St John’s High School cornerback Joshua Thompson announced his commitment. Thompson joins Texas safety Collin Wright as the first two defensive commits in Stanford's class. Thompson announced his decision Friday on social...
College Sports247Sports

College football recruiting: Previewing 5-star ATH Keon Sabb's commitment announcement

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star athlete Keon Sabb is a notable name to know among the elite recruits in the classes of 2022 and '23 ready for commitment announcements this weekend on CBS Sports HQ. Before Sabb's Saturday decision at 4 p.m. ET, the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast delved deeper into a group of finalists that includes Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Penn State and Texas A&M.
College Sports247Sports

BREAKING POD: Top 50 prospect commits to Crimson Tide

Alabama picked up a commitment from a top 50 nationally-ranked prospect Friday when IMG Academy offensive tackle Tyler Booker chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Oregon. Join BOL publisher Tim Watts and senior analyst Travis Reier as they discuss the addition of Booker to UA's 2022...
Murfreesboro, TN247Sports

Four-star, in-state Vols WR target 'making my decision' soon

One of Tennessee's top in-state targets is planning to make his college decision soon. Four-star Class of 2022 wide receiver Isaiah Horton of Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., posted Friday on his Twitter account that he "will be making my decision at the end of this month." The 6-foot-3,...
Basketball247Sports

July 16th Skuttle-Butt: MEBO Elite Team Hood 17U Mississippi State Recruits

Class of 2022 Center Parker Henry - Henry is a class of 2022 power forward/center who plays his high school ball at West Lauderdale (MS) Attendance Center and his AAU ball with MEBO Elite Team Hood 17U. During the recent HoopSeen Best of the South AAU tournament, he averaged 4 points and 6 rebounds per game. In high school, during his most recent season, he averaged 13 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocks per game. Henry Quote - "I feel like one of my strengths is being able to stretch out the floor because I am a big who is able to shoot the ball. I can shoot the three-ball but I would say my strength shooting the ball is my mid-range shot. I also feel like I have a strong post game and can play defense. I have interest from University of Albany, Tulsa, Southern Miss, Mississippi State and Liberty. Albany has offered me. Coach George Brooks is recruiting me for Mississippi State. He told me that he likes my skill level, my basketball IQ and the fact that I can shoot the ball well."
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Four-star OL Gunner Givens discusses Virginia Tech commitment on CBSSports HQ

Four-star offensive lineman prospect Gunner Givens was flanked by his parents, family, friends and coach Friday as he unveiled his college decision live on CBSSports HQ. The No. 4 interior offensive lineman prospect in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to Virginia Tech, meaning the Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt will play his college football less than an hour from home.
Durham, NC247Sports

Large 2022 DL target announces final two schools

D'Andre Martin announced a final two on Friday afternoon that included the South Carolina Gamecocks. As expected, Virginia Tech also made the cut for Martin, a 2022 defensive lineman from Durham, N.C., who reclassified from the 2021 class. He now attends Life Christian Academy in Virginia. As a junior at Hillside High School, during the 2019 season, Martin caught 15 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.
Washington State247Sports

Washington 2024 WR Marquawn McCraney impressing in offseason

Burien (Wash.) Highline 2024 receiver Marquawn McCraney was one of the 2024 pass-catchers in the Northwest who impressed us this offseason. The 6-1, 180-pounder was one of the stars at the Battle in Seattle, helping his Heir Freshman team win the tournament title. After playing varsity as a freshman for...
Georgia State247Sports

Former Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman lands at Liberty

Approximately two years after he was dismissed from Georgia due to an off-field issue, Jeremiah Holloman has found the place where he will continue and likely finish his college football career. According to Kevin Gora of The Liberty Champion, Holloman has committed to Liberty University as a transfer where he will play with star quarterback Malik Willis and head coach Hugh Freeze.
College Sports247Sports

KU Campus Underground: Hoops, football & recruiting news (7/16)

Welcome to KU Campus Underground, one of Phog.net's most-popular weekly VIP features. Each week, we'll break down what's happening with Kansas football and KU basketball — and on the recruiting trail — plus give behind-the-scenes updates you have not read anywhere else. This week's edition has you covered on all...
Sacramento, CA247Sports

Orlando Umana officially added to Ole Miss roster

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin officially announced the addition of transfer offensive lineman Orlando Umana on Friday. The Ole Miss Spirit was the first to report Umana was set to join the team 13 days ago. Umana, who will be immediately eligible, joins the Rebels after spending four...
Michigan State247Sports

Top 15 recruits in Michigan for the 2022 class

The 2022 recruiting cycle has been heating up over the past month. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Michigan. According to the 247Sports Composite, Michigan is home to one five-star prospect and nine four-star prospects in the 2022 class. That group includes four players ranked among the top 200 nationally, headlined by the No. 5 cornerback in the country.
Baseball247Sports

LSU's AJ Labas signs a deal with the Twins

LSU pitcher AJ Labas has signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins, and he will be assigned to a team in the Twins’ minor league organization. Labas, a right-hander from Fleming Island, Fla. made 33 career appearances (29 starts) at LSU from 2018-21, recording an 11-6 record and a 4.56 ERA with 126 strikeouts in 165.2 innings. He did not pitch during the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy