Oklahoma State offers top Alabama QB in 2023 class

Class of 2022 Center Parker Henry - Henry is a class of 2022 power forward/center who plays his high school ball at West Lauderdale (MS) Attendance Center and his AAU ball with MEBO Elite Team Hood 17U. During the recent HoopSeen Best of the South AAU tournament, he averaged 4 points and 6 rebounds per game. In high school, during his most recent season, he averaged 13 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocks per game. Henry Quote - "I feel like one of my strengths is being able to stretch out the floor because I am a big who is able to shoot the ball. I can shoot the three-ball but I would say my strength shooting the ball is my mid-range shot. I also feel like I have a strong post game and can play defense. I have interest from University of Albany, Tulsa, Southern Miss, Mississippi State and Liberty. Albany has offered me. Coach George Brooks is recruiting me for Mississippi State. He told me that he likes my skill level, my basketball IQ and the fact that I can shoot the ball well."